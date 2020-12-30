Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CL King raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of VSTO opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

