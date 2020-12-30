Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,353 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $20.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

