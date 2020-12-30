Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

NASDAQ:SIC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 31,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,048. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

