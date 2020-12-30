Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 153,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 137,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

