Sentinel Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $10.87 million and $1.25 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00022543 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007580 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004005 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,622 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, GDAC, Hotbit, Upbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

