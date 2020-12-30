Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $110.14

Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $110.14 and traded as low as $105.20. Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 362,663 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.14. The firm has a market cap of £305.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.