Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
