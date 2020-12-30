Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 221.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

