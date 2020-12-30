SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) were down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 1,267,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,491,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The company has a market cap of $49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 521.78%.

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

