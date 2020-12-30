Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will report sales of $153.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.30 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $151.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $518.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $526.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $721.58 million, with estimates ranging from $679.90 million to $761.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,020,243.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 69,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $4,535,014.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,385 shares of company stock valued at $42,556,533. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.19 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

