Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.31

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 49329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

