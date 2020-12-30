Shivom Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, DDEX and Coinsuper. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00038954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00275137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.59 or 0.01950142 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.