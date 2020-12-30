Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.11. 3,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

