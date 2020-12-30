Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. KeyCorp upgraded Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

SLGN opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 615,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after buying an additional 512,010 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Silgan during the second quarter valued at $14,167,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Silgan by 10.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Silgan by 2,948.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 394,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

