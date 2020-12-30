Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Up 1.9%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 417,735 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 370,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

