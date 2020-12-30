Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Down 0.4%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 4,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

