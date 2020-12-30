Sirius XM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 15,329 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 701% compared to the average volume of 1,913 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 579.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

