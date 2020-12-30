SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Receives $9.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of SITC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at $311,057,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,558,107 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,789.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

