SmartMesh 1-Day Volume Tops $113,704.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $113,704.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00038624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00275394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.30 or 0.01939040 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SMT is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

