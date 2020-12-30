SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.
SDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.
In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SDC stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
SmileDirectClub Company Profile
SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.
