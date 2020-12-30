SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

SDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 357.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDC stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

