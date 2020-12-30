Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $66.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price target increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.11. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $469,670.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,209 shares of company stock valued at $856,802. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 418,328 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

