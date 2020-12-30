Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,537.50 ($20.09).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) alerts:

LON:SMIN traded down GBX 13.74 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,556.76 ($20.34). The company had a trading volume of 287,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,981. Smiths Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,778.50 ($23.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,531.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,432.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50.

In other news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 27,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £376,048.75 ($491,310.10). Also, insider George Buckley purchased 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.12 ($16,336.71).

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.