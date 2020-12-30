Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.70

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.70 and last traded at $179.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Soitec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit