SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $19.80 Average PT from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several analysts have commented on SWI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

SWI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 1.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $45,693,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

