Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 2,150,294 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 926,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

SNGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Soligenix in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 54.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 51.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter worth $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

