Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 300,662 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.