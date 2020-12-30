Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 300,662 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.
Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.