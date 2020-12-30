S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report $2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.42. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $11.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.31. 29,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

