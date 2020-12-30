SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.12

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.12 and last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYG. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

