SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.24

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.24 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 100,435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,270,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,445 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,110 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6,882,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,887 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit