SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.24

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.24 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 100,435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,270,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,445 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,110 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6,882,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,887 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

