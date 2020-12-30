SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.23

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.23 and traded as high as $52.31. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 4,339,977 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

