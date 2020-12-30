Spectrum Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $9,294.97 and $150.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00448473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

