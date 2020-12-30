Sphere (SPHR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,097.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $2,097.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,720.40 or 0.99789956 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012540 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

