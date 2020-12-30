SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $80.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 501,644 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,234,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 446,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 412,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

