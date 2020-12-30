Squorum (SQR) Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Squorum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Squorum has a market cap of $67,488.05 and approximately $26.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Squorum has traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Squorum Profile

Squorum uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. The official website for Squorum is squorum.net . Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain

Buying and Selling Squorum

