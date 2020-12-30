Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading Down 3.4%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

SBLUY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Stabilus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

