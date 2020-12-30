Staker Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Staker token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Staker has a total market capitalization of $3,555.51 and $5.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Staker has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00129218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00570223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00155712 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00301021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00050205 BTC.

Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,522,796 tokens. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Staker is staker.network

