Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.38

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.38 and last traded at $106.10, with a volume of 24934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

