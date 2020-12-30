Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.38

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.38 and last traded at $106.10, with a volume of 24934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
