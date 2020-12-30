Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.13

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $2.78 billion and $561.70 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,574 coins and its circulating supply is 21,905,716,140 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

