STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

