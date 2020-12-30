Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STL. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:STL opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.