Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Century Aluminum Call Options (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,262 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 672% compared to the typical volume of 293 call options.
In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,393 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CENX opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $915.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.51. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.85.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
