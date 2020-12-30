STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

STOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,946,000 after acquiring an additional 933,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,029 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in STORE Capital by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,704,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STORE Capital by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.