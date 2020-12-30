STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STOR. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.64.

STOR stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 65.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205,821 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $2,848,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 346.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 153,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

