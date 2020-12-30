STRAKS Achieves Market Cap of $53,664.67 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $53,664.67 and $61.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STRAKS has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,115.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $734.94 or 0.02613993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00448956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.01256788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00570736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00228174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

