Strs Ohio Acquires 46,900 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 744.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRMD. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,639,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth $3,323,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 45.1% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 202,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

KRMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman R John Fletcher acquired 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

