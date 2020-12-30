Strs Ohio Purchases 37,800 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 170.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at $13,575,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 470,779 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,128,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 440,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 961,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 163,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 647,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 147,451 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Endurance International Group news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $39,498.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $40,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

EIGI stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 2.61.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

