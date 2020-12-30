Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.36. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

