Strs Ohio Sells 1,000 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Black Hills by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Black Hills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKH. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

