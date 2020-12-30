Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 314,091 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.