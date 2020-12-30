Strs Ohio Takes $425,000 Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of Lakeland Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAKE stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $223.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -0.01. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $30.39.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 30.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAKE shares. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

