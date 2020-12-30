Strs Ohio Takes $425,000 Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of Lakeland Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LAKE stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $223.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -0.01. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $30.39.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAKE shares. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
Featured Story: Momentum Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.