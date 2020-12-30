Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 31,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Summit Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.